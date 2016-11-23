(CNN) Wednesday marked President Barack Obama's final turkey pardon at the White House, and this year, the White House encouraged people to vote for their favorite turkey to become TOTUS (Turkey of the United States).

Tot narrowly won out.

The Obama administration has frequently used social media to put its mark on some of the country's most beloved events.

President-elect Donald Trump, who will enter office as a reality TV star and an outsider promising to shake up Washington, will likely find ways to put his own stamp on presidential traditions.

He's already added a sense of stagecraft to the Cabinet selection process.

Will he do the same for the turkey pardon?

Here are a few far-fetched ideas about a few of the oldest Washington events in the spirit of the season.

Turkey pardons

Haters and losers, step aside. Trump will make the turkey pardon the official kickoff to the holiday season. You know what's predictable? Actually pardoning the turkey. You know what's unpredictable? Donald Trump.

The turkeys usually stay in a swanky hotel room at places like the Willard InterContinental Hotel in downtown Washington before the event. But there's only one place for a big league (or "bigly," depending on where you come out on that Trumpism Rorschach test) turkey worthy of a Trump pardon: Trump International Hotel, located just blocks from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue. Maybe he'll let them spend a night in the Presidential Suite.

Christmas tree lighting

Guess what the national Christmas tree is going to be. Guess. Did you guess "huge"? Good. "Tremendous" is also an acceptable answer. Usually, the Christmas tree lighting involves a bunch of celebrities singing Christmas carols and the first family counting down to the lighting of the tree, which sits in President's Park, adjacent to the White House grounds.

But this is no lightweight event, people. Remember, Trump campaigned against the "War on Christmas." Perhaps attendees will drink their favorite holiday beverages from vintage Starbucks cups featuring every Christmas image imaginable while the national anthem will be sung to the tune of a Christmas carol. Will President Trump take the opportunity to dub his list of enemies "The Naughty List"?

A luxurious, solid gold star might adorn the top of the Swarovski crystal-adorned tree. The USA Freedom Girls might perform a song and dance to the tune of a retooled holiday classic, "Little Drummer Boy." "Ra pum pum pum pum" will be replaced with "Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump."

State of the Union

The State of the Union will be spectacular. And, since no one wants to be in Washington in January, what if the entire government was flown to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida? Supreme Court justices would have to pack their summer robes.

The event could be reminiscent of a Trump campaign rally, complete with a call and response portion, some chanting, maybe some water bottle slinging and, of course, calling out the press.

Trump could execute one of his signature entrances. They will get more extravagant each year. Remember the London Olympics when they pretended that Queen Elizabeth jumped out of a plane with James Bond ? Like that. Except President Trump could actually do it.

White House Correspondents Dinner

You know how Halloween is supposed to be the one day of the year that spirits roam the earth? The day of the WHCD will be the same thing, but for journalists.

Scott Baio could be the annual headliner.

It will still broadcast live on C-SPAN, of course.

State dinners

Perhaps every dinner at the Trump White House will be black tie, and the Trump state dinners the classiest events the White House has ever seen.

Celebrity attendees could include Chuck Norris, Bob Knight and the entire Trump clan.

Or here's a variation on a theme: Guests could be served a choice of McDonalds, taco bowls or a petite filet from Trump Steaks.

Maybe Trump will take the show on the road and host state dinners in countries he goes to visit. After all, Trump's company owns hotels in Ireland, Panama and Canada, with a location in Brazil on the way. The obvious venues to host pop up state dinners. Ain't no party like a Donald Trump party.

Easter Egg Roll

What if there are no losers at Trump's Easter Egg Roll? The egg roll is typically run as a race where kids push eggs through the grass with a spoon. But starting next year, maybe we'll see children run one by one, giving every child the chance to be a winner. They would be so sick of winning by the end of the day.

Instead of reading from a children's book, the way Obama has done, Trump will read a selection from "The Art of the Deal." It's never too early to learn good business sense.

The souvenir eggs could be made of precious gems, the event hugely successful.

Medal of Freedom

A new approach for the nation's highest civilian award?

One option: Make this star-studded event open to all Americans — if they have a winning audition tape. The medal could be the prize at the end of a 13 episode reality TV show wherein finalists will be required to prove they have done the most to "Make America Great Again."

Challenges could include hosting the most unbelievable 4th of July barbeque and raising a flagpole so high it goes against city ordinance. It could encourage American citizens to be their best, most civic-minded selves, and restore perceptions of America abroad.

Trump will conclude the season with the traditional medal ceremony with the words, "You're honored." The winner could be provided a year's worth of Trump Steaks.