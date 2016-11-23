Story highlights General David Petraeus says he would serve in President-elect Trump's team, if requested

Petraeus, who oversaw military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, quit as CIA Director after affair

Trump would be the third President the four-star general has served under

London (CNN) Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus says he would serve in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration, if requested.

The four-star general, who oversaw military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, told BBC Radio 4's flagship "Today" program that if Trump asked for his help, "the only response can be: 'Yes, Mr President.'"

Petraeus, 64, stepped down as CIA director in 2012 following an extramarital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell. He had been in the post for just over a year.

The Justice Department later recommended felony charges against him for sharing classified information with her.

