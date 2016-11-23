'Yes, we cran': Obama pardons turkeys for last time as POTUS

Story highlights Tater and Tot were raised in Northwest Iowa

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama dished out some final Thanksgiving puns Wednesday as he performed the ceremonial White House task of pardoning turkeys.

Obama was joined at the Rose Garden ceremony by his two young nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, as opposed to his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, whom, he said, "just couldn't take my jokes anymore -- they were fed up." He then spoke about turning from "polls to poultry" in carrying out the tradition.

This year, the two lucky birds, named Tater and Tot, came to Washington by way of Iowa.

Obama, however, said the tradition wouldn't end for him personally after he leaves the presidency, or, as he put it, he wouldn't be quitting "cold turkey."

Or, put another way, "Yes, we cran," the President cracked at one point.

