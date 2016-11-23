New cutting-edge $4B Navy destroyer malfunctions in Panama Canal

Story highlights The USS Zumwalt, the Navy's most advanced and expensive destroyer, is now awaiting repairs in Panama

The over 4$B ship was commissioned last month

Washington (CNN) Just weeks after its debut, the Navy's most technologically advanced destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, has been put out of action due to engineering problems that occurred while it was crossing the Panama Canal.

"The timeline for repairs is being determined now," US Navy Cmdr. Ryan Perry said in a statement to CNN.

Perry noted that the commander of the US Third Fleet, Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, directed the ship to remain at ex-Naval Station Rodman in Panama to determine what caused the malfunction.

The issue occurred Monday while the Zumwalt was on its way to its new homeport of San Diego where it was to join the US Third Fleet, which is responsible for the Pacific Ocean.

USS Zumwalt Displacement: 15,995 metric tons Length: 610 feet Beam: 80.7 feet Draft: 27.6 feet Sustained speed: 30 knots Crew: 147 plus 28-person aviation detachment Armaments: 80 Advanced Vertical Launch System cells, 2 155 millimeter Advanced Gun System (AGS), 2 30 millimeter Close In Guns Source: US Navy

The ship is thought to be the most advanced destroyer ever built.

