New cutting-edge $4B Navy destroyer malfunctions in Panama Canal

By Ryan Browne

Updated 2:33 PM ET, Wed November 23, 2016

The USS Zumwalt, the Navy&#39;s biggest and most expensive destroyer ever built, heads out into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, December 7. The ship is out at sea for the first time to undergo sea trials.
The USS Zumwalt leaves the Kennebec River in Phippsburg, Maine, on December 7. The ship and its class are named in honor of Adm. Elmo R. &quot;Bud&quot; Zumwalt Jr., who served as chief of naval operations from 1970 to 1974.
Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work speaks with the Zumwalt crew during a visit to Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on May 12. Work toured the ship and observed its progress. One thing that sets the $3 billion ship apart is its very small crew. Compared with about 300 sailors needed for similar warships, the Zumwalt&#39;s minimum compliment is only 130. The smaller crew is made possible by advanced automated systems which &quot;make it much easier and much more effective for the sailor to operate,&quot; says former Navy Capt. Wade Knudson, who now serves as Zumwalt program director for Pentagon contractor, Raytheon.
Mouzetta Zumwalt-Weathers christens the Zumwalt during a ceremony at Bath Iron Works on April 12, 2014.
The ship is floated out of dry dock at the Bath Iron Works shipyard on October 28, 2013.
The 1,000-ton deckhouse is craned toward the deck of the ship to be integrated with the its hull at Bath Iron Works on December 14, 2012.
Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. James G. Zumwalt, left, assists welder Carl Pepin as he inscribes a steel plate at a keel laying ceremony at Bath Iron Works on Thursday, November 17, 2011.
Story highlights

  • The USS Zumwalt, the Navy's most advanced and expensive destroyer, is now awaiting repairs in Panama
  • The over 4$B ship was commissioned last month

Washington (CNN)Just weeks after its debut, the Navy's most technologically advanced destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, has been put out of action due to engineering problems that occurred while it was crossing the Panama Canal.

"The timeline for repairs is being determined now," US Navy Cmdr. Ryan Perry said in a statement to CNN.
    Perry noted that the commander of the US Third Fleet, Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, directed the ship to remain at ex-Naval Station Rodman in Panama to determine what caused the malfunction.
    The issue occurred Monday while the Zumwalt was on its way to its new homeport of San Diego where it was to join the US Third Fleet, which is responsible for the Pacific Ocean.
    USS Zumwalt

    Displacement: 15,995 metric tons

    Length: 610 feet

    Beam: 80.7 feet

    Draft: 27.6 feet

    Sustained speed: 30 knots

    Crew: 147 plus 28-person aviation detachment

    Armaments: 80 Advanced Vertical Launch System cells, 2 155 millimeter Advanced Gun System (AGS), 2 30 millimeter Close In Guns

    Source: US Navy

    The ship is thought to be the most advanced destroyer ever built.
    Upon its October commissioning in Baltimore, Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., commander of US Pacific Command, said, "If Batman had a ship, it would be the USS Zumwalt."
    The Zumwalt, equipped with sharp angles and weaponry concealed behind flat surfaces, is designed to be more difficult to spot on radar than conventional destroyers.
    "We can't get this technological marvel to the Pacific fast enough," Harris said last month, adding, "The technology in Zumwalt's unique hull and the ingenuity of her stalwart crew are powerful guarantors of peace."
    But the ship's high cost is likely to bring additional scrutiny to the recent malfunction.
    The Zumwalt is said to have cost $4.4 billion to build. The Navy initially planned to order over 20 of the new destroyers but cost overruns and delays caused the number of ships ordered to be reduced to just three vessels.
    According to a report by the Government Accountability Office, the total program cost, consisting of three ships, will be over $22 billion.