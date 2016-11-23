Stein, liberals seek voting hack investigation

Washington (CNN) Green Party nominee Jill Stein launched a bid Wednesday to seek a recount in three Rust Belt states as pressure builds among liberals to challenge election results.

Stein and others are seeking an audit and recount of the voting results in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, following reports that voting security experts alerted Hillary Clinton's campaign to the possibility of hacks in key counties in those states.

Filmmaker Joss Whedon tweeted late Tuesday, "Demand an audit. Make the call," with a picture of Clinton reading "She Won."

It's an ironic twist from just a month ago, when Trump was cautioning that the election results would be "rigged" and that he may not accept the outcome.

Stein launched her effort after computer scientists reportedly told Clinton campaign officials that the election may have indeed been rigged -- in Trump's favor.

Clinton fell about 27,000 votes shy of Trump in Wisconsin and 60,000 in Pennsylvania -- razor thin margins in both states. Votes are still being tallied in Michigan, which CNN has not called for either candidate yet.

The Clinton campaign has yet to return requests for comment on the reports. And Halderman did not return a request for comment Wednesday and his voicemail was full when a reporter attempted to contact him.

