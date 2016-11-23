Story highlights Anthony Scaramucci is vice chair of Trump's presidential inaugural committee

"He will NOT be performing at Trump's Inauguration!" an Elton John spokeswoman tells CNN

(CNN) Elton John will not be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to the singer's spokeswoman, denying a claim made by a vice chair of Trump's presidential inaugural committee.

Anthony Scaramucci, whose company has donated to LGBT causes in the past, told the BBC Tuesday that the singer will be performing on the National Mall for the inauguration in January and that John's appearance would demonstrate the Trump administration's "commitment to gay rights."

.@realDonaldTrump transition team member Anthony @Scaramucci says his boss supports gay rights and Elton John will play the Inauguration pic.twitter.com/mEyPZ5ZVZj — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) November 22, 2016

"This will be the first American president in US history that enters the White House with a pro-gay rights stance," Scaramucci claimed. "Elton John is going to be doing our concert on the mall on inauguration," Scaramucci, who is also a member of the presidential transition team executive committee, said.

It was unclear how seriously Scaramucci intended his statement to be taken, though a John spokeswoman flatly denied his claim Wednesday.

