Ex-Sanders aide: 'We don't need white people leading the Democratic Party right now'

Story highlights Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has expressed interest in leading the DNC

He was the first Muslim American to be elected to Congress

(CNN) The next Democratic National Committee leader needs to reflect the diversity of America, said Symone Sanders, former press secretary for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and a CNN contributor.

"In my opinion, we don't need white people leading the Democratic Party right now," she told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday on "Wolf."

"The Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our leadership and throughout the staff at the highest levels from the vice chairs to the secretaries all the way down to the people working in the offices at the DNC," Sanders added.

Several individuals have expressed their interest in leading the party following Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's defeat earlier this month. Clinton worked hard to win "the Obama coalition" -- black, Latino, millennial and women voters -- but was ultimately unsuccessful in matching President Barack Obama's base.

