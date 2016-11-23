Dalai Lama has 'no worries' about President-elect Donald Trump

(CNN) Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit United States President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Talking at the conclusion of a four-day visit to Mongolia, the Dalai Lama said he looked forward to meeting Trump, adding he wasn't worried about harsh rhetoric used during the campaign.

"Sometimes I feel during the election, the candidate has more freedom to express," he said, adding that once in power all Presidents were forced to work with "reality."

"So I have no worries," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Ulaanbaatar, the Dalai Lama said he considered the United States a leading nation in the "free world."

The Dalai Lama speaks to worshippers in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on November 20, 2016.

