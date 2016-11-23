Dalai Lama has 'no worries' about President-elect Donald Trump

(CNN) Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit United States President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Talking at the conclusion of a four-day visit to Mongolia, the Dalai Lama said he looked forward to meeting Trump, adding he wasn't worried about harsh rhetoric used during the campaign.

The Dalai Lama speaks to worshippers during ceremonies in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on November 20, 2016.

"Sometimes I feel during the election, the candidate has more freedom to express," he said, adding that once in power all Presidents were forced to work with "reality."

"So I have no worries," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Ulaanbaatar, the Dalai Lama said he considered the United States a leading nation in the "free world."

