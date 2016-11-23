Don't worry! Trump is the Pillsbury Doughboy

Story highlights When liberal friends seek Paul Callan's counsel on how to face Trump presidency, he reminds them of a Thanksgiving balloon

Trump, he says, is the Pillsbury Doughboy, with flexible, malleable views, and unlikely to bring down the republic

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is "of counsel" to the New York law firm of Edelman and Edelman, PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him @paulcallan. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Lawyers often practice a second occupation: psychiatrist to their worried friends and family. 2016 has been a banner year for any "counselor at law" like me with a strong side-interest in politics.

This year, I want to share -- in the interests of a peaceful Thanksgiving feast for all -- a message I have conveyed to my apoplectic liberal and "progressive" friends, who are shaking in fear at the prospect of the Trump inauguration.

Donald Trump is not going to blow up the world.

He is not going turn America into the Third Reich, nor is he going to doom minorities, women, gays and transgender people to a life of hatred, gloom and despair.

He is not anti-Semitic. His daughter, Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying his loved and respected orthodox Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner. In fact, I predict Trump's presidency will be a reign of moderation, because — to borrow from of one of the many impressive balloons that will float above the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade --Trump is the Pillsbury Doughboy. And the Doughboy gets the baking done.