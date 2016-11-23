The amazing feat I perform every day

Story highlights Issac Bailey is mostly unmoved by Thanksgiving, especially when so many face fraught future in America

He give thanks daily, though, standing on tiptoes, a feat almost taken from him by a disease that disabled him for a time

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) I stand on my tiptoes every single day.

Sometimes I tiptoe while standing in the grocery line, sometimes when I walk out of the shower, sometimes as I'm leaving the office after a long day.

I tiptoe during walks long and short, tiptoe walking forward and backward. If I could do a handstand and tiptoe at the same time, I would.

Let me explain:

I've never been much on the sentimental fluff of Thanksgiving Day. Give me a plate of turkey and ham and a Dallas Cowboys victory, and I'm good.

