We're in a battle over the meaning of America

Anson Kaye was a senior member of the Hillary for America paid media team. He is a partner at the Democratic advertising firm GMMB. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) I spent 18 months trying to get Hillary Clinton elected as our next president. It's a campaign I'm honored to have waged, and one I was shocked to lose. So I've paid close attention to the post-election analysis, painful as it can be. There's a lot to learn, and some lumps to take, too.

But in all the focus on tactics, demographics and turnout, I think something larger has been missing from the conversation. Donald Trump didn't just happen. His rise was years in the making -- decades in fact. Because that's how long conservatives have been waging war on the nature of meaning in America. And without that, I am convinced he could not have won.

As with many things, this conversation finds its roots in the civil rights movement. In that struggle, progressives pushed America to end segregation, while conservatives resisted. In the end, a minority of Americans worked to achieve a broader consensus that change was needed, and the federal government then moved to codify the change.

Two organs of society that helped America find this consensus were the media and the federal judiciary. That makes sense: We've anointed these entities as "finders of fact" for society at large; their role is to separate fact from fiction, and thereby enable controversies to be settled on the merits.

The civil rights movement was, in some sense, a question of whether segregation was consistent with the strictures laid out in the Constitution, yes or no? By providing an accurate picture of life under segregation, and assessing whether those conditions were consistent with the laws that are supposed to govern how we treat each other, journalists and judges helped America to realize the answer was no.

