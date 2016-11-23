What Tennessee laws say about bus crash

Danny Cevallos is a CNN legal analyst and a personal injury and criminal defense attorney practicing in Pennsylvania and the US Virgin Islands. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Following a tragic crash in Tennessee, bus driver Johnthony Walker has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

As the eyes of the nation watch this story unfold, it's important to take note of how Tennessee's laws may determine Walker's fate.

The point is Walker could have a potential sentencing range of three years ... to practically forever.

For many, if he were deliberately speeding, and that reprehensible conduct killed five children, no sentence will be too long.

And yet nearly every driver engages in that same reprehensible conduct every day. We're all horrible drivers . We're worse than ever. We're speeding, we're texting, and we're crashing.

Of course, there's a good reason we expect bus drivers to be different from the rest of us: They are driving kids. But we should also be aware that parents are out there too , speeding and driving recklessly with their own precious cargo in the back seat.

Speeding is an amorphous offense under the law. Technically, going 1 mph over the speed limit is a violation, but you'd have a hard time finding anyone convicted of going 1 mile over the limit, or finding someone who thinks going 46 mph in a 45-mph zone is morally wrong. Going 50 mph over the speed limit is a different story. Speeding occupies a broad moral and criminal spectrum, and we've all been guilty of it at one point or another.

You might be saying: "Bus drivers drive our children. They should be held to the highest standard of care."

Except they're not. At least not in Tennessee.

"Common carriers," such as train drivers and airplane pilots, are in the business of moving other people around. Traditionally, a common carrier must exercise the "highest practical degree of care" in transporting humans.

In Tennessee, school buses -- in fact, school systems in general -- do not have the same duty of care as a common carrier, according to that state's Supreme Court.

Crashes can kill or maim any student, irrespective of the student's age or ability.

The point is, you may think that bus drivers such as Johnthony Walker should be held to the highest duty of care for all children, no matter their age or abilities. It's an understandable sentiment. The problem is that Tennessee's Supreme Court -- and the law -- completely disagrees with you.