(CNN) Ahead of the Formula One season climax in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff finds himself in a strange but fortunate position of both his drivers vying for the championship title.

How does he separate one from the other? The answer, quite simply, is that he doesn't.

"I think both of them would deserve to win the title," Wolff told CNN ahead of this season's final race. "Nico because he has been such a fierce competitor to Lewis all those years and he had technical problems in 2014, for example.

"And on the other side, Lewis wasn't very lucky this year with his engine problems in Malaysia. If he were to fight back and win the championship, that would be deserved as well."

Wolff, himself a former racing driver, bought a share in Williams F1 in 2009, before leaving to join the Mercedes board in 2013. His team has been the dominant force of this season's F1 championship.

