Wildfires in Israel

Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, Friday, November 25 to extinguish the last of the fires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
Israeli firefighters work in Haifa, Israel.
A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars after wildfires swept through parts of Haifa, Israel.
Inside a burned house in Haifa, Israel.
Residents of Haifa, Israel, fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24. Israel is battling its most serious wildfires since 2010.
A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.