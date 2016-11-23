Breaking News

Wildfires in Israel

Updated 9:15 AM ET, Fri November 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, Friday, November 25 to extinguish the last of the fires that spread across Israel&#39;s third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, Friday, November 25 to extinguish the last of the fires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Israeli firefighters work in Haifa, Israel.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Israeli firefighters work in Haifa, Israel.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars after wildfires swept through parts of Haifa, Israel.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars after wildfires swept through parts of Haifa, Israel.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Inside a burned house in Haifa, Israel.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Inside a burned house in Haifa, Israel.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Residents of Haifa, Israel, fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24. Israel is battling its most serious wildfires since 2010.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Residents of Haifa, Israel, fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24. Israel is battling its most serious wildfires since 2010.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
Photos: Wildfires in Israel
A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 israel fires 112502 israel fires 112503 israel fires 112504 israel fires 112501 israel fire 112402 israel fire 112403 israel fire 112404 israel fire 112405 israel fire 112401 Israel fires 112307 Israel wildfires 112303 Israel fires 112304 Israel fires 112305 Israel fires 112306 Israel fires 1123
Israel is battling its most serious wildfires since 2010.