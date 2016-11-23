Wildfires in Israel

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23. Israel is battling its most serious fires since 2010 following a dry summer. Days of strong dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, west of Jerusalem, on November 23.
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A boy stands next to a burnt car after a wildfire in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A blaze leaves this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Israel is battling its most serious fires since 2010 following a dry summer.