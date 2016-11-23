Story highlights A New Jersey woman has been battling an eating disorder for years, according to her lawyer

She will now enter palliative care, as was her wish

The state, which fought for forced feeding, says this treatment could lead the woman to die

(CNN) A woman battling a severe eating disorder won the right to refuse forced feedings in a New Jersey court on Monday, according to her attorney.

Judge Paul Armstrong announced that the court recognized her right to "live free from medical intervention" in an opinion delivered in Morris County Superior Court, according to attorney Edward d'Alessandro.

The order came after state agencies moved to force the 29-year-old woman, referred to in court documents as A.G., to use a feeding tube, which would deliver liquid nutrition through her nose directly into her stomach, as part of her care.

The legal battle was set in motion when her court-appointed guardian sought an order allowing her to enter palliative care, since feeding methods put in place over the summer led to heart failure, which she has now recovered from. The woman had recently ripped out her PICC line and had repeatedly refused further treatment, according to court documents. A PICC line is essentially an IV tube used to administer treatments such as chemotherapy or, as in this case, saline nutrition.

The state's Department of Human Services and its Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services opposed the motion.

