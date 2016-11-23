Story highlights Immunotherapy trial halted again after two additional patient deaths

(CNN) After more patient deaths, Juno Therapeutics announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily putting its "ROCKET" trial on hold for the second time this year. The patients enrolled in this Phase II trial are adults with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to the biopharmaceutical company's website.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of blood cancer that can spread quickly through the body and, if left untreated, can be fatal within months. Cerebral edema is brain swelling caused by excess fluid inside the skull.

In July, the trial was put on a clinical hold at the direction of the Food and Drug Administration. At that time, the company revealed three patient deaths, also the result of cerebral edema. According to Bishop , investigators pinpointed the likely culprit as the addition of fludarabine to the pre-conditioning regimen. Fludarabine is a chemotherapy drug used here as a one-time primer for treatment, used in an effort to increase the effectiveness of the experimental therapy.

In this particular course of treatment, pre-conditioning consists of a heavy dose of chemotherapy to kill off existing cancer cells in order to give the new cancer-killing T-cells room to grow. It's like hitting a reset button to restart the immune system. But an unforeseen interaction between fludarabine and genetically modified JCAR015 cells proved to be lethal.

