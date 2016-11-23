Story highlights Borussia Dortmund beats Legia Warsaw 8-4 in Champions League

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warsaw went goal crazy Tuesday to rack up the highest scoring game in Champions League history.

The German side won 8-4 to eclipse the previous record in the competition which was Monaco's 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003.

But that tally always seemed in doubt after seven goals were scored in the first 32 minutes of a pulsating contest in northwest Germany.

The result marked Dortmund's most goal-laden European game ever and the first time it has scored eight goals in a continental match since it thumped Florian La Valetta of Malta 8-0 in 1965.

There were so many goals, the Twitterverse found it hard to keep up.

