Story highlights Rare handwritten Anne Frank poem smashes auction estimate

The poem sold for 140,000 euros

It was written by Anne Frank for the older sister of her best friend

(CNN) A rare handwritten poem by Anne Frank -- known to millions through the diary she kept while in hiding during the Nazi round-up of Jews -- was sold Wednesday at auction for 140,000 euros ($148,000) in the Netherlands.

The poem, also signed by Anne Frank, was written in the "friendship book" of Christiane "Cri-Cri" van Maarsen, the older sister of Frank's best friend, Jacqueline van Maarsen, according to auction house Bubb Kuyper in the city of Haarlem.

Bubb Kuyper director Thijs Blankevoort told CNN that the sale price -- which was four or five times the expected 30,000-50,000 euros -- had surprised everyone in the auction room.

He said the buyer was a private person who didn't want to disclose his or her identity.

'Precious time'

Read More