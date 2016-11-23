Story highlights MP Jo Cox was gunned down in the street in her constituency days before the EU referendum

Thomas Mair, 53, held extreme right wing views

London (CNN) A 53-year-old man with extreme right wing views is facing life in jail after being convicted of killing British politician Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack in northern England in June 2016.

Thomas Mair was found guilty of murder and of possessing a firearm and a dagger with intent to cause an offense and grievous bodily harm.

The Labour MP was stabbed and shot by Mair, days before Britain voted on whether to remain in the European Union -- Cox, 41, was a prominent supporter of the "Remain" campaign.

When he first appeared in court, Mair shouted "my name is death to traitors, freedom for Britain." He declined to take the stand during his trial at the Old Bailey in London.

Seen as a rising star of British politics and respected across the political spectrum, Cox, who had two children, campaigned to keep the UK in the EU, celebrated diversity, championed the rights of immigrants and was an advocate of women's and children's issues.

