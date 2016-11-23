Story highlights Stephen Port, 41, found his victims on dating apps, then poisoned and raped them

A jury ultimately convicted Port of a total of 22 charges against 11 men

London (CNN) Even by the grim standards of serial killings, the details of the crimes are appalling.

A chef met a series of younger men on gay dating sites and lured them with the promise of romance or sex to his east London apartment, where he poisoned their drinks and then raped them as they lay unconscious and dying.

He then dumped their bodies around his neighborhood, planting drugs and even suicide notes on them to make it appear as if they had overdosed, police and prosecutors said.

On Wednesday a London jury found Stephen Port, 41, guilty of the murders of four young men over a 15-month span between June 2014 and September 2015. Port also was convicted of drugging or sexually assaulting seven other victims who survived.

"He bought drugs on a regular basis and used them to stupefy his victims without their knowledge so he could rape or sexually assault them," said Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police after the verdict . "Four families have been left devastated by the loss of their loved ones in such awful circumstances and seven more men have suffered horrific sexual assaults, the trauma of which will stay with them for a long time."

