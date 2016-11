Photos: 10 things to watch on Thanksgiving Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is a tradition the whole family can enjoy. And speaking of family, here are 10 options of what to watch if you hit that wall when you have had enough of them and need a little escapism: Hide Caption 1 of 11

If you aren't watching "Westworld" on HBO, you are missing out on all the fan theories!

Jimmi Simpson and Evan Rachel Wood star in the series about a futuristic theme park. Head over to HBO Now to check it out if you don't have cable.

Amazon Prime is streaming the documentary "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise," for those who would like an additional dose of American history during the holiday.

It's been 40 years since Sylvester Stallone took on Carl Weathers (with Lou Fillipo acting as referee) in the now classic "Rocky." Amazon Prime and Hulu are both streaming the 1976 boxing drama.

It's never too early to fall back in love with the classic "Love Actually." Netflix has the perennial favorite with its ensemble cast including Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln.

Grab a box of donuts and settle in for a massive FXX marathon of "The Simpsons." The network will be running all 600 episodes of the series for two weeks starting Thanksgiving Day. D'oh!

Speaking of binge watching, John Lithgow and Harriet Walter star as Sir Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine Churchill in Netflix's latest original series "The Crown."

If you are a Hulu subscriber, it's your last chance to watch "American Psycho" starring

Christian Bale before it leaves the streaming service at the end of November. Good one for when your family is driving you...

Colleen Ballinger plays the role of aspiring star Miranda Sings and Erik Stocklin is her adoring neighbor Patrick in "Haters Back Off!" The Netflix series is quirky, but fans who dig it, really dig it.

One of the most eagerly awaited series of the year has been Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." Why not spend the holiday with Emily, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore played by (Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel)?