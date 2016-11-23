Gucci Mane proposes at Atlanta Hawks game

Story highlights He popped the question on Kiss Cam

The ring is impressive

Atlanta (CNN) Gucci Mane really is "Icy."

The Atlanta rapper kind of took over Tuesday night's Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

Not only did he perform the halftime show, but he also proposed to longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ka'oir with a reported 25-carat diamond ring.

The couple popped up on the Kiss Cam and the rapper used the opportunity to whip out the box containing the ring.

"That ring said 'brrrr,'" the Hawks announcer said, referencing the ice which Ka'oir proudly showed off after saying yes.