Gucci Mane proposes at Atlanta Hawks game

Story highlights
- He popped the question on Kiss Cam
- The ring is impressive
Atlanta (CNN)Gucci Mane really is "Icy."
The Atlanta rapper kind of took over Tuesday night's Atlanta Hawks basketball game.
Not only did he perform the halftime show, but he also proposed to longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ka'oir with a reported 25-carat diamond ring.
The couple popped up on the Kiss Cam and the rapper used the opportunity to whip out the box containing the ring.
"That ring said 'brrrr,'" the Hawks announcer said, referencing the ice which Ka'oir proudly showed off after saying yes.
The Hawks tweeted a video of the proposal and offered their congrats.
The couple met in 2010 after Gucci spotted her in a hip hop magazine and asked her to be in his music video.
In July, he talked to the New York Times of her support through his substance abuse and a stint in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.
"We had our ups and downs, 'cause I would mess up and do stupid junk, but she had my back through all of it," he said.