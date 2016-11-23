(CNN) What's a girl to get a guy that has everything? That's the problem Chrissy Teigen is faced with every year around the holidays when it comes to buying a gift for her husband, John Legend.

But Teigen said she has one go-to gift idea for the Grammy winner each Christmas.

"I get him a suede man bag every year that he looks forward to because he uses it every single day for that year," Teigen said. "There's nothing he looks forward to more than that bag."

This year, the model and TV host is looking forward to spending the holidays with Legend and their baby, Luna in their newly renovated Los Angeles home.

"We are going to have our first official Thanksgiving at home," she said. "All of John's family is coming out. All of my family pretty much lives with us in the first place -- my sister, my niece. It'll be really a cozy, homey Thanksgiving."

Read More