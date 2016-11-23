Breaking News

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:30 PM ET, Wed November 23, 2016

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are too cute.
Photos: 2016 Celebrity Holiday Gift Guide
For Chrissy Teigen, a man bag is exactly what John Legend wants for the holidays. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.asos.com/asos/asos-satchel-in-black-faux-leather/prd/6506023?iid=6506023&amp;clr=Black&amp;cid=9265&amp;pgesize=36&amp;pge=0&amp;totalstyles=721&amp;gridsize=3&amp;gridrow=3&amp;gridcolumn=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Check out this ASOS satchel here.&lt;/a&gt;
Celebrate the Well-Groomed man in your life with V76 by Vaughn must-have travel classics. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.v76.com/well-groomed-travel-kit.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$37, click here to shop. &lt;/a&gt;
Always looking for your keys or can&#39;t find your phone? The Orbit Key Finder is on Oprah&#39;s Favorite Things list this year and it will hopefully make life a lot simpler.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.oprah.com/gift/Oprahs-Favorite-Things-2016-Full-List-HButler-Orbit-Key-Finder?editors_pick_id=65969&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Originally $30, now 20 percent off with code OPRAH&lt;/a&gt;
When it comes to the cook in your life, the Original Pasta Pot makes whipping up that favorite dish even easier. This take on the traditional pot made it on Oprah&#39;s Favorite Things List this year, too. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.oprah.com/gift/Oprahs-Favorite-Things-2016-Full-List-Bialetti-The-Original-Pasta-Pot?editors_pick_id=65969&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Originally $30, now 20 percent off with code OPRAH&lt;/a&gt;
The gift of comfort is always the way to go. Oprah swears by this Coyuchi Linen Terry Robe. It&#39;s perfect for lounging around your home to Netflix and chill. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.oprah.com/gift/Oprahs-Favorite-Things-2016-Full-List-Coyuchi-Linen-Terry-Robe?editors_pick_id=65969&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Originally $198, now 20 percent off with code OPRAH&lt;/a&gt;
For any &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; fan this is the perfect holiday gift. It&#39;s only $45.99, &lt;a href=&quot;http://store.hbo.com/game-of-thrones-the-complete-sixth-season-dvd/detail.php?p=1043398&amp;v=black-friday-dvds&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;click here to buy.&lt;/a&gt;
This is Kim Kardashian&#39;s go-to face cleanser. It boasts the uniquely therapeutic benefits of Dead Sea mud, a mineral-rich miracle of nature, to deeply detoxify, exfoliate and hydrate skin. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ernolaszlo.com/sea-mud-deep-cleansing-bar-100gr.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$38, click here to shop&lt;/a&gt;
Comes With Baggage is a super fun celebrity favorite handbag. These vintage clutches are reclaimed, recaptured and released by designer and New York City style maven, Lori Levine. They are the perfect gift this holiday season! &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.comeswithbaggage.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prices start at $144. Click here!&lt;/a&gt;
For the friend that loves to snap away, check out this Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Camera. It&#39;s a celeb favorite and it starts at $99.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.shopmixology.com/products/fujifilm-1fujins8m-instax-mini-8-camera-blue&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Click here to check out all the colors it comes in. &lt;/a&gt;
Worn by celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Olivia Palermo, Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung, each piece of Shahla Karimi&#39;s unique jewelry tells a story. &lt;a href=&quot;https://shahlakarimi.com/collections/all&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Check out the sparkly baubles here. &lt;/a&gt;
