2016 Celebrity Holiday Gift Guide

The Original Pasta Pot – When it comes to the cook in your life, the Original Pasta Pot makes whipping up that favorite dish even easier. This take on the traditional pot made it on Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, too. Originally $30, now 20 percent off with code OPRAH
Game of Thrones season 6 DVD set – For any "Game of Thrones" fan this is the perfect holiday gift. It's only $45.99, click here to buy.
SEA MUD DEEP CLEANSING BAR – This is Kim Kardashian's go-to face cleanser. It boasts the uniquely therapeutic benefits of Dead Sea mud, a mineral-rich miracle of nature, to deeply detoxify, exfoliate and hydrate skin. $38, click here to shop
Comes With Baggage clutch – Comes With Baggage is a super fun celebrity favorite handbag. These vintage clutches are reclaimed, recaptured and released by designer and New York City style maven, Lori Levine. They are the perfect gift this holiday season! Prices start at $144. Click here!
fine jewelry designs of Shahla Karimi – Worn by celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Olivia Palermo, Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung, each piece of Shahla Karimi's unique jewelry tells a story. Check out the sparkly baubles here.
Chrissy Teigen's go-to Christmas gift for John Legend and more celebrity inspired gift ideas