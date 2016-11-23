Story highlights Actor Dev Patel told CNN about his 8 months of prep for 'Lion'

In addition to learning an Australian accent and bulking up, he visited an orphanage in India

(CNN) Dev Patel admits he was a "puddle of tears" the first time he read the script for his upcoming film "Lion."

Once moviegoers get a chance to see the film for themselves, they'll understand why.

The movie chronicles the true story of Saroo Brierley, a man who searches for the birth mother and family he was separated from when he was a young boy living in India. To do this, Saroo (Patel) attempts to find his home town via Google Earth from Australia, where he was raised after being adopted.

If that sounds like a daunting task, it's because it is. Saroo pushes himself to the emotional brink in hopes of finding the life he only recalls through a 5-year-old's eyes.

"[I was] just astounded that these words I'm saying, this journey that I've just read is real," Patel told CNN of reading the script for the first time. "It's just so incredible. It's a feat of humanity, of what he achieved."

