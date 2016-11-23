'Dancing With the Stars' winner is ...

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy won season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars." Here are some of the past winners. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Model Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd took home the Mirrorball Trophy for season 22. DiMarco became the first deaf winner.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough were crowned season 21 champions.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Rumer Willis, daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy won season 20

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro and pro dancer Witney Carson won the season 19 competition.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Meryl Davis and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy won season 18. Maksim is season 20 pro winner Val's older brother and retired from the show after the win.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners "Glee" star Amber Riley and pro dancer Derek Hough were crowned champions of season 17.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Country singer Kellie Pickler won the season 16 trophy with Hough.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Reality star Melissa Rycroft took the trophy with pro Tony Dovolani in the season 15 competition.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Retired Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd were crowned the "Dancing With the Stars" season 14 champions.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners J.R. Martinez and pro dancer Karina Smirnoff were crowned "Dancing With the Stars" season 13 champions. Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran, became an inspiration to many after recovering from injuries suffered during his deployment to Iraq. He's now a motivational speaker, actor and author.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward and pro Kym Johnson danced their way to the season 12 championship.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey and Hough won the "Dancing with the Stars" season 11 championship.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Hough were crowned "Dancing with the Stars" champions in season 10.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Actor Donny Osmond and Johnson took the season 9 trophy.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson and professional dancer Mark Ballas won the season 8 championship.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Television personality and model Brooke Burke and Hough were crowned season 7 champions of "Dancing With the Stars." Burke went on to co-host the show with Tom Bergeron from 2008 through 2013.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Olympic ice skating gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and Ballas were crowned season 6 champions.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Three-time Indianapolis 500 Champion Helio Castroneves and pro dancer Julianne Hough, Derek's sister, were crowned season 5 champions. (He won his third Indy 500 race in 2009, two years after winning the reality show competition.)

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno won the Mirrorball Trophy with Julianne Hough in season 4.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners Former football player Emmitt Smith and pro dancer Cheryl Burke won the season 3 competition.

Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' winners That made two wins in a row for Burke, who won season 2 with former 98 Degrees pop star Drew Lachey.