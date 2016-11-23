Breaking News

South Korea and Japan sign military intelligence sharing deal

By Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Updated 1:05 AM ET, Wed November 23, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How will Trump handle North Korea?
How will Trump handle North Korea?

    JUST WATCHED

    How will Trump handle North Korea?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How will Trump handle North Korea? 02:42

Story highlights

  • Pact between Japan and South Korea comes amid rising North Korean threat
  • Two countries will share secret and confidential information

Seoul (CNN)Japan and South Korea, once bitter enemies, have agreed to their closest military co-operation since the end of World War II.

A military-intelligence sharing deal, which has been in the pipeline for five years, will allow both countries to share information directly without using the US military as an intermediary.
    Washington, a close ally of both countries, has long encouraged better relations between the two even though many in South Korea are critical of the pact.
    South Korean protesters hold a rally against the signing of a military agreement with Japan.
    South Korean protesters hold a rally against the signing of a military agreement with Japan.

    Intelligence sharing

    South Korea's Ministry of Defense in a statement Wednesday highlighted the merits of the deal, saying "Japan's investment in national defense is higher than South Korea's which enables the country to monitor and detect military information."
    Read More
    Seoul is hoping the data will help it to analyze North Korea's ballistic missile launches and their trajectory as well as the country's nuclear and submarine capabilities.
    North Korea has conducted more than a dozen missile tests since Pyongyang claimed to have successfully detonated a thermonuclear device in January.
    The deal comes amid uncertainty over the future of the THAAD missile defense system, which Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy in South Korea by the end of this year.
    US President-elect Donald Trump however has called for US allies to bear more of the costs of their own defense.
    Japan is the 33rd country South Korea has signed a military deal with. Under the agreement, which takes place immediately, all confidential and secret information can be shared between the countries' intelligence agencies. Top secret information is not covered by the deal.
    What is THAAD?
    What is THAAD?

      JUST WATCHED

      What is THAAD?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What is THAAD? 00:48

    Opposition

    The intelligence-sharing pact has plenty of critics in South Korea.
    Japan occupied Korea for 35 years before the end of World War II, and anti-Japanese sentiment still lingers.
    A recent poll by Gallup Korea found almost 60% of respondents did not want the deal to proceed.
    Last year, a deal was struck between the two governments over the long-standing issue of Korean sex slaves used by the Japanese military during the war.
    Advocacy groups for the so-called "comfort women" slammed that agreement as a "diplomatic humiliation."
    South Korea: President Park to be investigated
    South Korea: President Park to be investigated

      JUST WATCHED

      South Korea: President Park to be investigated

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    South Korea: President Park to be investigated 02:14

    Fragile administration

    The timing of the intelligence pact has also angered opposition parties, coming at a time when South Korean President Park Geun-hye is fighting for her political survival.
    Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks calling for Park's resignation, while prosecutors named her as a suspect in an ongoing corruption investigation Sunday.
    "The Park administration has already lost its legitimacy so she should immediately take her hands off (national affairs)," Lee Jae-jeong, spokeswoman for the Minjoo opposition party said in a statement.

    CNN's James Griffiths contributed reporting.