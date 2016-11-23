Pakistan says Indian shelling kills 9 in Kashmir bus attack

Story highlights Violence has grown in disputed Kashmir since September attack on Indian soldiers

Both Pakistan and India have nuclear arms

(CNN) Cross-border shelling hit a passenger bus and killed at least nine people Wednesday on the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, police said, as clashes between India and Pakistan escalate in the disputed territory.

Neelum Valley police Superintendent Jamil Mir told CNN that the shelling came from the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir and that one child was injured in the attack.

Ten others were injured in the town of Nagdar as the bus traveled to the city of Muzaffarabad.

CNN contacted an Indian defense spokesman in Indian-administered Kashmir, Rajesh Kalia, who declined to comment on the attack.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said soldiers had been exchanging intense gunfire at Pakistani posts since early Wednesday.

