Pakistan says Indian shelling kills 9 in Kashmir bus attack

(CNN)Cross-border shelling hit a passenger bus and killed at least nine people Wednesday on the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, police said, as clashes between India and Pakistan escalate in the disputed territory.
Neelum Valley police Superintendent Jamil Mir told CNN that the shelling came from the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir and that one child was injured in the attack.
Ten others were injured in the town of Nagdar as the bus traveled to the city of Muzaffarabad.
CNN contacted an Indian defense spokesman in Indian-administered Kashmir, Rajesh Kalia, who declined to comment on the attack.
Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said soldiers had been exchanging intense gunfire at Pakistani posts since early Wednesday.
Kalia refused to disclose exactly where the Indian firing has been taking place.
The bus attack comes a day after India said three of its soldiers were killed on its side of Kashmir.
The army's northern command said Tuesday on Twitter that one of those bodies had been mutilated and vowed "retribution."
Thousands evacuate
There has been a steady escalation in tensions over recent months between the neighboring nations -- both of which hold nuclear arms -- with regular accusations of ceasefire violations and losses of life on both sides. Each nation has accused the other of provocation.
The two countries have been fighting over Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, since both gained their independence in 1947. China also claims a part of the region.
Pakistan and India have fought two wars over Kashmir -- in 1947 and 1965 -- and they came close to a third in 1999.
Last week, Pakistani officials said they had evacuated 8,000 villagers while others fled the violence themselves. More evacuations were planned, they said.
In October, India relocated more than 10,000 people from its side as officials accused Pakistani troops of shelling over the border.
The recent bout of violence flared in September when armed militants killed 19 Indian soldiers at an army base in Uri, about 63 miles (102 kilometers) from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.
In the aftermath, India launched a "surgical strike" against what it described as a terrorist launching pad across the Line of Control dividing the two sides of the disputed region. Pakistan denied the target was a terrorist base.