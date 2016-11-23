74 killed in China construction collapse

Story highlights Three people injured, including person pulled out of debris, CCTV reports

Collapsed platform had been built around power plant's cooling tower that was undergoing repairs

Beijing (CNN) A platform built to help with repairs at a Chinese power plant collapsed Thursday morning, killing 74 people, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

Sixty-eight victims have been identified. Their ages ranging from 23 to 53, Xinhua reports.

Two other people were injured, including a person whom rescuers managed to pull from under the debris at the site in Fengcheng city in the southern province of Jiangxi, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

#UPDATE on scaffold collapse at a power plant in Jiangxi Province

- 67 killed

- 2 injured

- 1 still trapped pic.twitter.com/E4uznzvb2q — CCTVNEWS (@cctvnews) November 24, 2016

The platform had been built around a cooling tower that was undergoing repairs, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Sixty-eight people were working on the platform at the time of the collapse, according to China's State Administration of Work Safety.

