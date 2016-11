Beijing (CNN) At least 40 people have been killed after a platform collapsed at a Chinese power plant, according to state news agency Xinhua.

A number of people are still trapped under scaffolding at the site in Fengcheng city, in the southern province of Jiangxi.

The platform had been on a cooling tower which was under construction at the time of the accident, Xinhua reports.

Rescue workers and firefighters are at the scene.