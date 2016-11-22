Story highlights
- Trump said Farage would make a 'great' US ambassador
- PM Theresa May's office shut down the idea
London (CNN)The UK has rejected a suggestion by Donald Trump that it should appoint the figureheard of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, as ambassador to the US.
President-elect Trump caused diplomatic ripples when he said on Twitter that Farage, interim leader of the rightwing UK Independence Party, would "do a great job" in the post. .
But a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May's office blocked the idea, telling CNN that the position was filled.
Trump's expression of a preference for UK ambassador to Washington was a startling break with diplomatic protocol. It is unheard of in recent years for any US official to make such a suggestion to an ally.
The President-elect's Twitter post placed the UK government in an awkward diplomatic spot.
"There is no vacancy. We already have an excellent ambassador to the US," the Downing Street spokesman said.
Trump and Farage have praised each other for their shared ideas on border controls, protectionist trade policies and for upending the political establishments on both sides of the Atlantic.
Trump has been complimentary of Farage for spearheading the movement for Britain to leave the European Union. Britain in June voted to leave the 28-member regional bloc.
They have posted several photos of themselves together on social media.
In August, Trump tweeted: "They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT!" and on election day he told supporters that his policies would be "Brexit plus plus plus."
Farage was quick to board a plane after Trump's election, congratulating him three days after his election at Trump Tower in New York.
On Facebook, Farage posted a photo of the pair, with Trump giving his signature thumb's up gesture, and Farage wide-mouthed with excitement.
"I'm confident he will be a good President. His support for the US-UK relationship is very strong. This is a man with whom we can do business," Farage posted.