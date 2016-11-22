Story highlights Trump said Farage would make a 'great' US ambassador

Farage says endorsement was 'bolt from the blue'

London (CNN) The UK has rejected a suggestion by Donald Trump that it should appoint the figurehead of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, as ambassador to the US.

President-elect Trump caused diplomatic ripples when he said on Twitter that Farage, interim leader of the rightwing UK Independence Party, would "do a great job" in the post.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

But a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May's office blocked the idea, telling CNN that the position was filled.

Trump's expression of a preference for UK ambassador to Washington was a startling break with diplomatic protocol. It is unheard of in recent years for any US official to make such a suggestion to an ally.

The President-elect's Twitter post placed the UK government in an awkward diplomatic spot.

