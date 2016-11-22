Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexually assaulting minors

Story highlights Larry Nassar was team doctor for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams

Nassar served as the USA Gymnastics physician through four Olympics

(CNN) A former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was arrested Monday and accused of sexually assaulting female minors throughout his career.

Former USA Gymnastics physician Dr. Larry Nassar was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault of a person under 13 years old, according to court documents. A conviction could result in a life sentence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning, according to 55th District Court Magistrate Mark Blumer's office.

Nassar's attorney, Matthew Newburg, met with him Monday afternoon at the county jail. Nassar declined to comment, Newburg told CNN.

"We did anticipate these charges being brought. We have a plan in place and we are prepared to defend him," Newburg said.

