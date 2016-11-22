Tricky Thanksgiving travel spots

Story highlights Nearly 50 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving

Rain and snow will lead to some delays from the Midwest and Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley

A strong storm will also bring rain, snow and wind to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday

Atlanta (CNN) Weather always plays a factor in holiday travel. Where will this year's travel trouble lie?

AAA projects that 48.7 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving this week. That's a 1.9% increase from last year, and the most since 2007. Nearly 90% of travelers, 43.5 million, will be driving to their destinations. Whether you're hitting the roadway or the busy skies, here's a look at this year's travel weather, starting with Wednesday.

Airport Delays

A storm system stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast will bring mainly rain, but a bit of snow is possible in the Upper Midwest to the western Great Lakes.

Light to moderate delays are possible due to rain in Chicago, Memphis, and perhaps Houston.

Light snow on the northern side of the storm could lead to delays in Minneapolis early in the day, with a rain/snow mix causing problems in Detroit by the afternoon and evening.

A storm system exiting the northeast will have some lingering strong winds capable of producing delays in Boston and New York.

Midwest

Read More