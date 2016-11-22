Bus driver arrested in fatal crash that killed 6 children in Tennessee

Story highlights Speed is being investigated as a factor, officials said

Hundreds of donors volunteer to give blood

(CNN) Woodmore Elementary School bus driver Johnthony Walker has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

The school bus Walker was driving slammed into a tree and split apart Monday, killing at least six children, Tennessee, officials said. Walker is charged with five counts, but could face more charges as the case proceeds to a Hamilton County Grand Jury, Fletcher said. The count of fatalities does not include children who may have died at the hospital.

A spokeswoman from the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office said at least five children died on the scene, and one died at a hospital.

Fletcher said the bus, which was carrying 35 students in kindergarten through fifth-grade from Woodmore Elementary School, turned over on its side and struck the tree.

Authorities received a call about the crash just before 3:30 p.m., and emergency officials worked for "many hours" to remove all the children from the bus, he said.

