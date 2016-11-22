Story highlights Suspect in San Antonio police shooting said he was upset and lashed out

Police chief says this was a targeted killing

(CNN) A man suspected of killing a San Antonio police detective has offered an apology to the dead officer's family.

Otis Tyrone McKane, 31, was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi because he worked in law enforcement.

"I believe that the uniform was targeted," Police Chief William McManus said at a Monday news conference.

Marconi, 50, was shot at close range as he wrote a traffic ticket outside of police headquarters. The shooting led to a massive manhunt as police released photos of the suspect, his car and asked the public for help.

Police viewed surveillance footage as they searched for the suspect.

McKane was arrested and taken into custody without incident. As he was escorted out of the police department, reporters asked him why he had been upset.

