Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)
1. Europe terror
The US issued a travel alert for Europe ahead of the holiday season, urging tourists to be cautious around Christmas markets and festivals. The alert came after French authorities thwarted a terror plot over the weekend that was linked to ISIS and Syria.
2. School bus crash
Six children are dead after a fatal school bus crash in Tennessee. The driver of the bus has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. The crash happened Monday afternoon when the bus hit a tree.
3. Trump administration
Donald Trump has rolled out his policy plan for his first 100 days in office. In it: Reworking trade negotiations, canceling environmental restrictions, national security moves and lobbying bans. Not in it: Mexican border walls, "deportation forces" and Obamacare repeals. Also, good news: Stocks continue to rally following the election. They hit a record high yesterday.
4. Japan quake
A 6.9-magnitude quake hit off the east coast of Japan on Tuesday morning, setting off tsunami warnings in the country's Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures. If that sounds familiar, it's because Fukushima was the site of the catastrophic 2011 quake that killed more than 20,000 people. Luckily, no deaths have been reported from this quake.
5. Steve Bannon
While Trump is making plans and inspiring stock market rallies, his chief strategist pick Steve Bannon continues to catch criticism. In a Canadian TV interview, former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean called Bannon a "Nazi," as well as anti-woman and anti-Black. Bannon, for his part, denied supporting the white nationalism of the alt-right movement he inspires, instead calling himself an "economic nationalist."
Breakfast Browse
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Instagram rolls out disappearing, Snapchat-like messages
In tech and in life, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
There's a reason turkey (the food) and Turkey (the country) share a name
Girl in heartbreaking photo dies of cancer
The four-year-old's picture went viral for its stark portrayal of suffering.
"Romance gaming" and virtual boyfriends are big in Japan
It's like being the star of an interactive romance novel...on your phone.
Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling tour dates
And finally ...
Please do not drool on the screen
Watching chocolate being made is strangely soothing. (Click to view)