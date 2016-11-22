Breaking News

Chattanooga residents rush to give blood after bus crash

By Alex Leininger, CNN

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

At least 5 dead in school bus crash
At least 5 dead in school bus crash

    JUST WATCHED

    At least 5 dead in school bus crash

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

At least 5 dead in school bus crash 00:46

Story highlights

  • Blood Assurance has lines out the door, but is fast tracking people with O negative blood
  • At least 5 children were killed in the crash

(CNN)Lines to donate blood are out the door at Blood Assurance in Chattanooga after a bus flipped over and slammed into a tree Monday afternoon.

At least five children were killed in the crash, according to school officials, and six others are currently hospitalized.
    College students, older adults and officers dropped everything to give blood after the crash, said Rebekah Bell, a local resident.
    "The Blood Assurance staff made sure that everyone was comfortable, and had a snack and drink before and after giving," she said. "Most staff had been working since 7 a.m. and were still going as long as people wanted to donate."
    Although lines are long, Blood Assurance is fast-tracking people with the blood type O negative, according to Bell.
    Read More
    The blood bank has also extended its hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations. Spokeswoman Mindy Quinn said that "hundreds and hundreds" of people have flocked to give blood.
    In response to the tragedy, many residents are channeling their grief into generosity.