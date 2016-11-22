Breaking News

The best things to do in Estonia's capital, Tallinn

By Maria Pasquale, for CNN

Updated 5:24 AM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Estonia&#39;s capital Tallinn might be a former Soviet city, but it has undergone huge change in the 25 years since the end of USSR control. The oldest capital along the Baltic Sea coast has a distinct identity, very different from the rest of Europe.
Estonia's capital Tallinn might be a former Soviet city, but it has undergone huge change in the 25 years since the end of USSR control. The oldest capital along the Baltic Sea coast has a distinct identity, very different from the rest of Europe.
Built in the late 1800s, the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral -- with an interior furnished in copper, zinc, granite, mosaic, gilded iron crosses and stained glass -- remains one of the finest examples of architecture from the Russian Empire.
Built in the late 1800s, the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral -- with an interior furnished in copper, zinc, granite, mosaic, gilded iron crosses and stained glass -- remains one of the finest examples of architecture from the Russian Empire.
Looking out to Tallinn&#39;s medieval old town and the Baltic Sea, Radisson Blu Sky Hotel&#39;s rooftop bar gives the best views of the city&#39;s skyline.
Looking out to Tallinn's medieval old town and the Baltic Sea, Radisson Blu Sky Hotel's rooftop bar gives the best views of the city's skyline.
Built in the early 18th century by Peter the Great for his wife Catherine I of Russia, Kadriorg Palace now houses the Kadriog Art Museum.
Built in the early 18th century by Peter the Great for his wife Catherine I of Russia, Kadriorg Palace now houses the Kadriog Art Museum.
Atop Toompea Hill, the Kohtuotsa viewing platform offers a panoramic view of Tallinn&#39;s old town as well as the modern business center.
Atop Toompea Hill, the Kohtuotsa viewing platform offers a panoramic view of Tallinn's old town as well as the modern business center.
With its winding alleyways, ornate doorways and medieval courtyards, the old town of Tallinn is UNESCO heritage protected. Today, it&#39;s a destination for exploring galleries and workshops.
With its winding alleyways, ornate doorways and medieval courtyards, the old town of Tallinn is UNESCO heritage protected. Today, it's a destination for exploring galleries and workshops.
The old town is starting to attract a cool and young affluent crowd in search of foodie delights and luxury boutique hotels.
The old town is starting to attract a cool and young affluent crowd in search of foodie delights and luxury boutique hotels.
Once every five years, thousands of Estonian singers gather in Tallinn for the Song and Dance Festival. About 25,000 participants join some 18,000 singers on stage during the event. The tradition -- begun in the 19th century -- was declared a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003.
Once every five years, thousands of Estonian singers gather in Tallinn for the Song and Dance Festival. About 25,000 participants join some 18,000 singers on stage during the event. The tradition -- begun in the 19th century -- was declared a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003.
The colorful Kalamaja area is Tallinn&#39;s hippest neighborhood. The city&#39;s fastest developing area, it&#39;s the place to find new and creative cafes, bars and galleries.
The colorful Kalamaja area is Tallinn's hippest neighborhood. The city's fastest developing area, it's the place to find new and creative cafes, bars and galleries.
Connecting Vene and Muurivahe streets in the old town, St. Catherine&#39;s Passage transports visitors back in time.
Connecting Vene and Muurivahe streets in the old town, St. Catherine's Passage transports visitors back in time.
Simple, contemporary and honoring all the Estonian classics, Rataskaevu 16 is regularly listed as the number one restaurant in Tallinn.
Simple, contemporary and honoring all the Estonian classics, Rataskaevu 16 is regularly listed as the number one restaurant in Tallinn.
St. Martin&#39;s Day Fair (which takes place on the weekend closest to November 10 each year) is the place to get Estonia&#39;s best traditional handicrafts. It&#39;s the country&#39;s largest handicraft and folklore lifestyle event.
St. Martin's Day Fair (which takes place on the weekend closest to November 10 each year) is the place to get Estonia's best traditional handicrafts. It's the country's largest handicraft and folklore lifestyle event.
The contemporary Kumu is one of the largest art museums in northern Europe. It houses Estonian-created art pieces from the 18th to 21st centuries.
The contemporary Kumu is one of the largest art museums in northern Europe. It houses Estonian-created art pieces from the 18th to 21st centuries.
Estonia was under Nazi rule from 1940 and then the Soviet Union until 1991. The Museum of Occupation features documents and artifacts -- from refugee boats to deportees&#39; suitcases -- of this dark period in Estonia&#39;s history.
Estonia was under Nazi rule from 1940 and then the Soviet Union until 1991. The Museum of Occupation features documents and artifacts -- from refugee boats to deportees' suitcases -- of this dark period in Estonia's history.
Despite its size, Estonia has a booming craft beer industry with many great breweries across the country.
Despite its size, Estonia has a booming craft beer industry with many great breweries across the country.
Story highlights

  • Tallinn's UNESCO-protected old town has winding alleyways and medieval courtyards
  • Town Hall Square is reminiscent of pages from a children's fairytale book

(CNN)The words "former Soviet" carry with them some baggage -- usually grim, gray baggage that most travelers would prefer to avoid.

That's not the case in Estonia's capital Tallinn.
    In the 25 years since the USSR last exerted control over the city, it's undergone what can only be described as a cultural revolution.
    And while it's often grouped with Scandinavian and Nordic near-neighbors, the Baltic Sea coast's oldest capital has a distinct identity, very different from the rest of Europe.
    Some of Tallinn's appeal is rooted in its rich history.
    Its UNESCO-protected old town has winding alleyways, ornate doorways and medieval courtyards.
    Kings, queens and czars have walked the streets of the charming two-tiered city.
    It's now starting to attract a cool and young affluent crowd in search of foodie delights and luxury boutique hotels.
    And then there's the new town.
    The modern and thriving metropolis is home to more startup companies per capita than any other city in Europe.
    It's where global household names like Skype were born.
    Estonians are extremely proud of their entrepreneurial prowess -- particularly where digital business is concerned.
    Here are some of the best things to experience in Tallinn, a city of tradition, innovation, food and culture.

    Take in sweeping views from a rooftop bar

    For a drink with a view, the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel offers one of the best vantage points in town.
    The vista takes in the spires and rooftops of Tallinn's medieval old town and the Baltic Sea from the rooftop bar, which stands at 90 meters tall.
    Lounge 24 sits in a prized location on the 24th floor.
    Cocktails can be enjoyed indoors or on the outdoor terrace.
    Radisson Blu Sky Hotel, Ravala Puiestee 3, 10143 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 682 3000
    Get lost in the old town

    Tallinn&#39;s old town: Lose yourself.
    Tallinn's old town: Lose yourself.
    There's no need for a city map here. The old town is not all that big and is perfect for getting lost in.
    With its pastel-colored buildings all pretty in a row, the Town Hall Square is reminiscent of pages from a children's fairytale book.
    The old medieval heart of Tallinn is ripe for exploring galleries and craft workshops.
    From fabric makers to ceramics stores, paintings and artwork to jewelery artisans, if there's an art that can be perfected with the hands, there's almost certainly a workshop for it in the old town.

    Enjoy contemporary Estonian cuisine

    On many review sites and "where to eat" guides, Rataskaevu 16 is listed as the number one place to eat in Tallinn's old town and it doesn't disappoint.
    The name is literally the street address, with the owners maintaining they couldn't come up with a name for a while so thought best to keep it simple.
    That's what they do with their food too.
    Contemporary but honoring all the Estonian classics, the menu reads like a local market produce listing, from freshly salted salmon to fried Baltic herring to salad with dried elk meat and roasted duck leg.
    The seasons dictate the restaurant's hearty soups and the bread pudding is a modern take on the classic that Estonians would normally eat at grandma's on Sundays.
    Bookings are essential. Starters, €5-8 and main courses, €10-16.
    Rataskaevu 16, Rataskaeuvu 16, 10130 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 642 4025

    See Russian revival architecture

    Built in the late 1800s, the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral remains to this day one of the finest examples of architecture from the Russian Empire.
    Symbolic of Estonia's oppression under the empire, in the first quarter of the 20th century it was scheduled for a demolition that never took place due to lack of funding.
    It was fully restored to its former glory when Estonia became independent from the Soviet Union.
    The interior is all copper, zinc, granite, mosaics, gilded iron crosses and stained glass.
    Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Lossi Plats 10, 10130, Tallinn, Estonia
    Visit Kadriorg Palace

    Kadriorg is now home to world-class artwork.
    Kadriorg is now home to world-class artwork.
    Towards the end of the Great Northern War, in the early part of the 18th century, Russia's Peter the Great had this Baroque palace built for his wife, Catherine.
    The 19th century saw it undergo major renovations, resulting in the palace that can be seen in Tallinn today.
    It houses the Kadriorg Art Museum (affiliated with the national art museum), which displays of some of Estonia's and the world's best artwork from the 16th to 20th century.
    It sits within the largest and most impressive urban park in the country.
    Kadriorg Park is more than 70 hectares of flower beds, manicured gardens, ponds and fountains.
    Palace is open daily. Entry for adults €6 and students, €4.
    Kadriorg Art Museum, A. Weizenbergi 37, 10127 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 606 6400

    Taste Estonian craft beer

    Estonia may be small but its craft beer industry continues to grow, with many great breweries across the country starting to gain much momentum.
    Õllenaut was one of the first craft brewers to hit the scene in 2013 and within a year or so another half dozen did too.
    There are many places across the old and new town to taste a drop.
    Walking through the old town, it's easy to miss Koht -- a small bar with an extensive beer selection.
    Head down Lai Street and look out for a tunnel that leads to the entrance.
    Porgu boasts one of the largest selections of draft and craft beer and cider.
    Just out of the city center, there's Pudel -- great for buying as well as drinking and snacking -- and for a secret underground feel, there's the Põhjala speakeasy.
    Koht, Lai 8, 10133 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 644 3302
    Porgu, Rüütli 4, 10130 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 6 440 232
    Pudel, Telliskivi 60a, 10412 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 5866 4496
    Põhjala, Kopli 4a, 10412 Tallinn, Estonia
    Walk through St. Catherine's Passage

    Old town: Perfect for handcrafted souvenirs.
    Old town: Perfect for handcrafted souvenirs.
    A walk through St. Catherine's Passage, also known as medieval street, is a simple way to step back in time.
    Located in the old town, connecting Vene and Müürivahe streets, St. Catherine's is home to artisan workshops where craftsmen and women can be found at work.
    It's a great place to buy an authentic Tallinn souvenir.
    The remains of St. Catherine's Church and ancient tombstones are also worth checking out.

    Learn about life under occupation

    The Museum of Occupation tells the story of an Estonia not so long ago.
    The Estonia that was under Nazi rule from 1940 then, until 1991, controlled by the Soviet Union.
    There's a permanent exhibition that features documents and everyday artifacts from this dark period, from refugee boats to real deportees' suitcases and even pieces of a wall made from prison cell doors.
    Various temporary exhibitions complement the permanent one throughout the year.
    Open daily expect for Monday. Adults €6, students, €4
    The Museum of Occupation, Toompea 8, Tallinn, Estonia; +372 668 0250

    Stay in a swanky slice of history

    Dating from the 14th century, Hotel St Petersbourg is the oldest in the city.
    Its luxurious, 5-star rooms are a plush way to strategically navigate through the old and new town.
    Doubles start at €140 in low season and €180 in high season.
    Hotel St Petersbourg, Rataskaevu 7, 10123 Tallinn, Estonia; +372 628 6500
    Maria Pasquale is an Italian-Australian travel and food writer based in Rome. Founder of popular lifestyle blog www.heartrome.com, her adventures can be followed on Instagram @heartrome.