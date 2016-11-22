Breaking News

Travel like a tennis pro: Jet lag, delays and private jets (if you are lucky)

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 7:43 AM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The global nature of the sport means that tennis stars fly to tournaments in all corners of the globe. Here, Venus Williams arrives at Beijing Airport prior to the 2008 Olympics.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
On the moveThe global nature of the sport means that tennis stars fly to tournaments in all corners of the globe. Here, Venus Williams arrives at Beijing Airport prior to the 2008 Olympics.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Negotiating your exit from international airports can be a tricky business ... Rafael Nadal is immediately bombarded by the press after touching down at Mallorca as the newly-crowned Australian Open champion in 2009.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Crowd troubleNegotiating your exit from international airports can be a tricky business ... Rafael Nadal is immediately bombarded by the press after touching down at Mallorca as the newly-crowned Australian Open champion in 2009.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Long journeys can often take their toll. It took Agnieszka Radwanska 55 hours to travel from Montreal, Canada, to the Olympics in Rio. She then lost her first round match in 99 minutes.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Severe delaysLong journeys can often take their toll. It took Agnieszka Radwanska 55 hours to travel from Montreal, Canada, to the Olympics in Rio. She then lost her first round match in 99 minutes.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The rigorous demands of the Tour mean that players spend long periods away from their homes and families. Here, Sam Stosur embraces her father in Brisbane airport, Australia, after winning the US Open in 2011.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Flying the nestThe rigorous demands of the Tour mean that players spend long periods away from their homes and families. Here, Sam Stosur embraces her father in Brisbane airport, Australia, after winning the US Open in 2011.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
But it&#39;s not always economy class and long delays; players are also treated to private jets and five-star service. Here, Nick Kyrgios, a member of the Singapore Slammers, travels to Singapore prior to an International Premier Tennis League match in 2014.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Lap of luxuryBut it's not always economy class and long delays; players are also treated to private jets and five-star service. Here, Nick Kyrgios, a member of the Singapore Slammers, travels to Singapore prior to an International Premier Tennis League match in 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
And there is much to be said for good company, food and drink. Ana Ivanovic offers drinks to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
First serviceAnd there is much to be said for good company, food and drink. Ana Ivanovic offers drinks to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Kyrgios (right) and Tsonga (left) have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tennis.com/players/745/nick-kyrgios/vs/538/jo-wilfried-tsonga/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never faced each other&lt;/a&gt; on the Tour circuit, but they had a chance to while enjoying a pre-flight computer game alongside Frenchman Gael Monfils.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Video game, set, matchKyrgios (right) and Tsonga (left) have never faced each other on the Tour circuit, but they had a chance to while enjoying a pre-flight computer game alongside Frenchman Gael Monfils.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
In the same lounge, Novak Djokovic is pictured surrounded by players&#39; racket bags -- a sizable piece of cargo to lug around the world.
Photos: The traveling life of tennis stars
Heavy cargoIn the same lounge, Novak Djokovic is pictured surrounded by players' racket bags -- a sizable piece of cargo to lug around the world.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
tennis travel 10tennis travel 8tennis travel 10tennis travel 3tennis travel 5tennis travel 4tennis travel 6tennis travel 1

Story highlights

  • Tennis players travel 11 months in the year
  • Top stars often use private jets
  • Aga Radwanska made 55-hour trip to Rio

London (CNN)Travel broadens the mind, they say, but for the world's top tennis players it has become more of a necessary evil.

For 11 months in the year -- one of the longest in professional sports -- players criss-cross the globe in search of those elusive ranking points and prize money. Most have a travel schedule that would make even the most hardened frequent flyer shudder, dashing in and out of cities on a weekly basis.
    And then there is the jet lag.
    Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova has been on the women's tour for a decade, but she says traveling to Asia from Europe never gets any easier.
    "I like waking up early, but here it is just impossible," the 26-year-old Czech said from Zhuhai, China, where she competed in the WTA Elite Trophy.
    Rafa Nadal: &#39;I&#39;m a nervous flyer!&#39;
    rafael nadal tennis travellers hotels open court don riddell intv_00003322

      JUST WATCHED

      Rafa Nadal: 'I'm a nervous flyer!'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rafa Nadal: 'I'm a nervous flyer!' 01:50
    Read More

    'Cross-country is the worst'

    "I can't fall asleep really early and I can't wake up in the morning. So when the alarm goes off at 930am, for me it feels like it is 5am. It's not easy and it is always taking me more time than usual," Kvitova adds.
    Former US Open winner Sam Stosur has become used to long-haul flights from her native Australia, but traveling from California to Florida gets her every single time.
    Sam Stosur
    Sam Stosur
    "Sometimes the worst travel can be just flying cross-country," Stosur said from Zhuhai.
    "From Indian Wells to Florida, it's only three hours (time difference) but it takes all day to get there and it's really difficult to wake up in the morning when you're in Florida after flying from California. I actually think that's one of the worst jet lags."

    Radwanska's 55 hours of hell

    A bad journey can seriously affect performance on the court.
    In August, former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska lost her opening match at the Rio Olympics in 99 minutes after a 55-hour trek to Brazil from Montreal.
    When she finally arrived -- after a 3,000-mile detour via Lisbon following severe delays -- Poland's fourth seed had so little time to adjust she was comprehensively beaten by 64th-ranked Zheng Saisai of China.
    "A lot of miles, a lot of points," she told the Associated Press in Rio afterwards.
    Travel tips from the pros:

    • Kei Nishikori: Stay hydrated and try to sleep on long flights

    • Sam Stosur: Stay awake as long as you can on the first night

    • Elena Svitolina: Stick to the local time straight away

    • Barbora Strycova: Do some gentle exercise after arriving

    Garcia's Doha nightmare

    The award for travel horror story of the year surely has to go to France's Caroline Garcia, who told the WTA website this month how she accidentally locked herself out of Doha Airport with no money earlier in the season.
    "I went out of the airport, and couldn't get in again," said Garcia, the reigning French Open doubles champion.
    "I couldn't go back through security and customs, so I was stuck for 14 hours, sitting on a chair. I had no money, no credit card, or anything.
    "It was just a nightmare; I missed my flight, obviously. I had to buy a ticket, which was complicated, because I had no credit card. I'm laughing about it now, but I was really upset at the time! I was all by myself, so it wasn't funny at all."
    Read: The real Rafa Nadal

    Rafa is a nervous flyer

    Rafael Nadal has been traveling the world since he was 15 years old, but the nine-time French Open winner can still get jumpy when the turbulence sign comes on.
    "I am nervous flyer," he told CNN in 2013. Although the Spaniard said his hands usually "start to sweat" during rough conditions, the in-flight entertainment will usually calm his nerves.
    Known for his meticulous match preparation, Nadal is no less demanding when it comes to hotels: "The most important thing is have the room completely clean and good service," he said.
    But he likes to cut it fine when it comes to getting to the airport. "I am always late," he said, adding he's never missed a flight because of it.
    Read: Stan Smith -- Tennis legand, sneaker icon

    Business or economy?

    After Kvitova won the Zhuhai title, she flew back to Prague in business class before driving to Strasbourg with the Czech Fed Cup team for the finals against France. Her long journey was rewarded with a third straight Fed Cup title.
    Although most players travel business class on longer flights, former world No. 1 Venus Williams has been known to "punish" herself by traveling at the back of the plane.
    In 2008, she flew from Europe to the US in economy after an early loss at the French Open.
    Her verdict: "I was extremely comfortable and happy. I sat next to an opera singer."
    Elena Svitolina prefers to travel business class -- but only if the flight is longer than five hours.
    "That's because of my back issues," said the Ukrainian, who ended Serena Williams' reign as Olympic champion in the first round of the Rio Games. "It's kind of like an investment in myself because if I am going to be in economy it is going to affect my health and it's not so good."
    READ: Want your kid to become a tennis player? Get your wallet

    'JET-KEI'

    Although top players such as Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Serena Williams often use private jets for shorter flights, none of them can lay claim to having their picture emblazoned on a huge aircraft.
    READ: Roger Federer, a tennis genius by the numbers
    Kei Nishikori can.
    After signing a sponsorship deal with Japan Airlines, his image is now featured on a Boeing 777-300ER dubbed "JET-KEI."
    "I am very lucky," the world No. 5 said in an email. "My sponsor provides me with a great business-class experience every time I travel to Asia. On the shorter trips I often just pick the easiest flight. Since we often make last-minute bookings (right after I lose) it means flying economy from time to time, which is really not a big deal when the flights are short."
    Have your say on our Facebook page

    'My jet's full'

    Federer, the sport's biggest money maker with total career earnings including sponsorships of $560 million according to Forbes, has used private jets for years.
    Asked in 2013 if he ever offered any of his rivals a ride, the father-of-four said: "I gave Rafa and his girlfriend a lift once, from Canada to Cincinnati. But no, my jet's full. You don't want to be on my jet with my kids."
    After 17 years on the Tour, Stosur knows what works and what doesn't.
    "For a long-haul flight, I will always go business class now," the 32-year-old says. "As soon as I started doing well on tour and made enough money, I said I'm going to fly business class if it's a long flight because it really does help. But domestic flights or shorter flights, economy I don't mind, it's no problem.
    Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
    "Over the years, you learn the airlines that you like and who you want to travel with and who you want to fly with more than others," she adds. "You get very experienced, I think tennis players could be very good travel agents one day."