What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is doused with Gatorade after winning his seventh Sprint Cup title on Sunday, November 20. Johnson ties Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most championships on NASCAR's top circuit.

Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. is tackled by Illinois defenders during a college football game in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, November 19. Daniels rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa won 28-0.

A bodyboarder takes part in a big-wave surfing session in Nazare, Portugal, on Saturday, November 19.

Michigan fullback Henry Poggi makes a snow angel after a 20-10 home win over Indiana on Saturday, November 19.

Claressa Shields lands a right hand against Franchon Crews during their super-middleweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist making her pro debut, won by unanimous decision.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes his helmet off for a youth football team before a New York Giants home game on Sunday, November 20.

Green Bay basketball coach Kevin Borseth reacts to one of his team's turnovers at Notre Dame on Thursday, November 17.

Juventus midfielder Hernanes celebrates a goal against Pescara during an Italian league match in Turin on Saturday, November 19. Juventus won 3-0.

Kolner Haie's Max Reinhart celebrates a goal against Grizzlys Wolfsburg during a German league hockey game on Friday, November 18.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at a home game against Baltimore on Sunday, November 20.

Toronto's DeMar DeRozan is fouled by Golden State's Kevin Durant during an NBA game in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16. DeRozan scored 34 points, becoming the first NBA player since Michael Jordan to score 30 points in the first 11 games of the season. But Durant and the Warriors won 127-121.

The Maori All Blacks perform a traditional haka dance before their exhibition match against London rugby club Harlequins on Wednesday, November 16.

New York forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Atlanta on Sunday, November 20. Anthony scored 31 points as the Knicks won their fourth straight home game.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott loses his helmet as he's hit by Baltimore safety Lardarius Webb on Sunday, November 20.

Andy Murray, the world's No. 1 tennis player, holds his trophy after winning the ATP World Tour Finals in London on Sunday, November 20. Murray defeated former No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose heads the ball during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, November 19.

Montana State quarterback Chris Murray flips into the end zone during a rivalry game at Montana on Saturday, October 19. Montana State won 24-17.

Texas guard Brooke McCarty passes around Mississippi State forward Ketara Chapel during a college basketball game in Starkville, Mississippi, on Sunday, November 20.

Andre Ward celebrates with three title belts after winning a unanimous decision over Sergey Kovalev on Saturday, November 19. The two light-heavyweights came into the bout undefeated. Ward won narrowly on all three scorecards (114-113).

Competitors make their way across Emirati dunes during the Dubai Spartan Race on Friday, November 18.

Kansas' Josh Jackson dunks the ball during a home game against Siena on Friday, November 18.

Venezuela soccer fans clash with police during a World Cup qualifier in Quito, Ecuador, on Tuesday, November 15.

Martin Truex Jr. gets out of his flaming car after crashing in the NASCAR season's final Sprint Cup race on Sunday, November 20.

Maryland basketball players celebrate after their comeback victory against Georgetown on Tuesday, November 15.

Marc Marquez, right, rounds a corner during MotoGP testing in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, November 15. Marquez recently won his third championship on the circuit.

Australian rugby players celebrate after winning the Four Nations final against New Zealand on Sunday, November 20.

Japanese rugby player Shunsuke Nunomaki cries during his country's national anthem, which was played before Japan faced Wales on Saturday, November 19.

Horses compete in a hurdle race in Chepstow, Wales, on Wednesday, November 16.

Portland's Mason Plumlee throws down a reverse dunk during an NBA game against Brooklyn on Sunday, November 20.

Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field before their home game against Buffalo on Saturday, November 19. The Broncos won 38-0 to improve their record to 11-0. Alabama is the only other undefeated team in college football's top division.

Abdul Razak Alhassan punches Charlie Ward during a UFC event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, November 19. Alhassan finished the fight in 53 seconds.

Tampa Bay cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce during an NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 20.

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva performs at the Grand Prix event in Beijing on Saturday, November 19. She finished in third place.