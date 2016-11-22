Story highlights Reid Wilson discussed what makes Donald Trump 'lightning in a bottle'

The Hill national correspondent said Democrats need to work on their bench

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) The Hill national correspondent Reid Wilson said that just because Hillary Clinton failed to reassemble the Obama coalition enough to propel her to victory doesn't mean that diverse group of voters won't be enough to help the next Democratic candidate win.

"I think that there's a case to be made that the Obama coalition still exists," Wilson told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a recent conversation.

"But it only serves Obama," Madden responded.

"It has so far only served Obama," Reid added. "If you're the Republican party, though, do you really want to be betting that it will not serve somebody else down the road and just go ahead continue alienating African-Americans and Hispanics and Asians and women and basically everyone else who made up that core Obama vote. Sure, it didn't show up for (Clinton). That's not to say it won't show up in the next election."

Wilson cited The Atlantic's Ron Brownstein's description of the groups supporting Obama as the " Coalition of the Ascendant ," though Wilson told Madden and Ham that that coalition "hadn't ascended yet" in regards to the 2016 electorate. Those changing demographics could however be in place as soon as the next election cycle.

