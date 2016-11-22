Majority of voters say Trump should stop tweeting

Story highlights
- A Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,071 voters between November 17-20
- 59% of voters surveyed said Donald Trump should shut down his personal Twitter account
Chicago (CNN)A majority of American voters are optimistic about the next four years under a Trump administration -- but most also think the President-elect should get rid of his personal Twitter account while in office, a new nationwide poll finds.
A Quinnipiac University poll found 59% of voters surveyed said Donald Trump should shut down his personal Twitter account -- Trump's signature form of communication.
Just this weekend, Trump was criticized after he took to Twitter to condemn the actions of Broadway's "Hamilton" cast, when they urged Vice President-elect Mike Pence to help lead an inclusive administration during the show's curtain call.
Meanwhile, 35% of voters said Trump should keep his personal Twitter account.
As far as the mood of voters -- 59% of voters said they were "optimistic" about the upcoming four years with Trump as president, but 37% said they were generally "pessimistic," according to the Quinnipiac University poll.
Additionally, 40% responded that they thought Trump's policies would help their "personal financial situation," compared to 23% who said they felt he would hurt them financially, and 34% who said his policies would make no difference.
The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,071 voters between November 17-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.