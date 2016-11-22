Majority of voters say Trump should stop tweeting

Story highlights A Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,071 voters between November 17-20

Chicago (CNN) A majority of American voters are optimistic about the next four years under a Trump administration -- but most also think the President-elect should get rid of his personal Twitter account while in office, a new nationwide poll finds.

A Quinnipiac University poll found 59% of voters surveyed said Donald Trump should shut down his personal Twitter account -- Trump's signature form of communication.

Just this weekend, Trump was criticized after he took to Twitter to condemn the actions of Broadway's "Hamilton" cast, when they urged Vice President-elect Mike Pence to help lead an inclusive administration during the show's curtain call.

Meanwhile, 35% of voters said Trump should keep his personal Twitter account.

As far as the mood of voters -- 59% of voters said they were "optimistic" about the upcoming four years with Trump as president, but 37% said they were generally "pessimistic," according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

