Obama's last Medal of Freedom ceremony: The recipients

Updated 4:22 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

President Barack Obama awarded the final Medals of Freedom of his presidency on Tuesday.

Here's who got one: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell (posthumous), Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper (posthumous), Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Padrón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen, and Cicely Tyson.