(CNN) The Medal of Freedom ceremony brought big names to the White House on Tuesday. Honorees included Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and Robert De Niro. The award is the highest civilian honor given by the White House.

But any event Ellen DeGeneres shows up for can't be all pomp and circumstance, right?

The movie "Space Jam" was a big winner at the ceremony. President Barack Obama mentioned it twice! Star Michael Jordan -- who I kid you not is billed after Bugs Bunny on the 1996 movie's poster -- was an honoree. Apparently, he is also a shoe designer and athlete.

Obama and Tom Hanks were yucking it up.

And the President recognized Hanks' best work was falling in love with the same woman three times.

